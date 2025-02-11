Former official of the State Treasury of the Poltava region suspected of false declaration of UAH 95 million

The former head of one of the departments of the Main Directorate of the State Treasury Service in the Poltava region was reported on suspicion of false declaration of over 95 million hryvnias.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators found out that when the man was still in his position as a chief, he submitted a declaration for 2023 to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) with knowingly false data that differed from the authentic data by more than 95 million hryvnias.

In November 2024, law enforcement officers found unsubstantiated assets worth millions of the US dollars in the possession of a former employee of the Main Department of the State Treasury of the Poltava region.

Then the investigation established that in 2023 the former employee declared over $60 million and 550 thousand hryvnias in cash, precious metals in bars worth 38 million hryvnias. At that time, the suspect was not declared suspicious.

