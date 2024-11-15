Millions of dollars worth of unsubstantiated assets were found in the exhibitor of the State Treasury of the Poltava region

Unsubstantiated assets worth millions of the US dollars were found in the possession of a former official of the Main Department of the State Treasury Service in the Poltava region. Law enforcement officers are investigating the case based on the facts of illegal enrichment and money laundering.

This was reported in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Investigators established that in 2023, the exhibitor declared more than $60 million and 550 thousand hryvnias in cash, precious metals in ingots were valued at 38 million hryvnias. He allegedly inherited part of the property from his parents.

The investigation is checking the sources of acquisition of these assets, in particular from relatives who hold public positions in Russia.

During the pre-trial investigation, law enforcement officers conducted more than 30 searches in houses, apartments, garages, vehicles and other objects belonging to the exhibitor and his relatives.

During the searches, cash, gold commemorative coins, expensive watches, firearms and hunting weapons, awards of the Russian Federation and other valuables were seized.

All this was transferred to the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC), where they will conduct a full verification of the declaration. After the results of the inspection, it will be decided whether to inform the exhibitor about the suspicion.

