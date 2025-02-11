General Staff: Russia lost 1 390 occupiers and 13 tanks over the past day

On February 10, the Russian Federation lost another 1 390 servicemen killed and wounded, as well as dozens of units of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 13 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 44 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, one air defense system, 132 operational-tactical drones, two cruise missiles, 169 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, Russia has lost approximately 851 880 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 4, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 45 100 military personnel were killed and 390 000 were wounded.

Regarding Russian losses, according to the Ukrainian president, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 350 000 soldiers killed. Another 50 000-70 000 are missing, and 600 000-700 000 were wounded.

As of the end of January, Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

