Murder at a gas station in Kyiv. The suspect will be sent for compulsory treatment to a psychiatric hospital

The man who, according to investigators, shot a pensioner at a gas station in Kyiv last September will be sent for compulsory treatment to a psychiatric hospital with strict supervision. He is currently in custody at a specialized medical facility.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

During the forensic examination, it was established that the 41-year-old man was unable to be aware of his actions and control them, neither during the murder of the pensioner nor now.

Law enforcement officers found out that since 2012 he had periodically been treated in medical institutions providing psychiatric care.

What preceded

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 18, at a gas station on the Ring Road, a man with a Derya Сarina X-Celerate CRX 201 smoothbore rifle approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his Honda Accord.

After a brief dialogue, the suspect shot the car owner in the head, then took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel, and drove away from the crime scene.

He was subsequently detained and reported on suspicion of premeditated murder for selfish motives, robbery, illegal possession of a vehicle, and illegal carrying and storage of ammunition.

During searches at the suspectʼs home, an F-1 grenade casing and fuse were seized, and documents were also found stating that he was unfit for military service due to health reasons and was excluded from military registration.

After that, he was sent to custody. At the time, prosecutors noted that the suspect did not give any testimony and did not explain the motives for his actions.

