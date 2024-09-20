Murder at a gas station: the suspect was taken into custody

The suspect in the murder of a pensioner at a gas station in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv was remanded in custody.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

Yes, the 41-year-old from Kyiv will be in custody until November 16. As the prosecutors note, the suspect does not give any evidence, does not explain the motives of his actions.

According to the investigation, on the morning of September 18, at a gas station on the Ring Road, a suspect with a Derya Sarina X-Celerate CRX 201 smoothbore gun in his hands approached a 65-year-old man who was about to get into his Honda Accord car.

After a short dialogue, the suspect shot the car owner in the head, then took the car keys, a bag with personal belongings, got behind the wheel and drove away from the crime scene.

Later, he was detained and reported on suspicion of premeditated murder for selfish reasons, robbery, illegal possession of a vehicle, and illegal carrying and storage of ammunition.