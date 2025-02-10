The Air Defense Forces shot down 61 of 83 drones launched over Ukraine at night

On the night of February 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 83 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 61 UAVs were confirmed shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions.

Another 22 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

As a result of the enemy attack, the Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Kirovohrad regions suffered.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.