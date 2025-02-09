Ukrainian air defense shot down 70 enemy UAVs out of 151

On the night of February 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 151 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 70 enemy UAVs. Another 74 drones were lost in the airspace. Two UAVs are still in Ukrainian airspace, combat operations are ongoing.

Drones were shot down that night in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Several regions were affected by the enemy attack, namely: Kyiv region, Sumy region, Dnipropetrovsk region, Kharkiv region, Zhytomyr region, and Volyn region.

