Zelensky: Russia plans to increase its army by over 100 000 soldiers

The Russians are creating new divisions and are trying to increase their army by 100 000 soldiers.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an address.

"Now we know — our intelligence reports to us that the Russians are creating new divisions, developing new military production. Obviously, their cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand. Unfortunately, Moscow is also spreading modern technologies — technologies of war, in particular drone technologies, to that region," he emphasized.

According to the president, Putin is not preparing for negotiations or peace, but for the continuation of the war, and not only against Ukraine.

"They are now increasing their army by more than 100 000 soldiers. All partners should know about this and should see it. We are ready to transmit the relevant information, and appropriate communication is already taking place along the intelligence line," Zelensky added.

He stressed that every country will have to strengthen its defense "and the target of 5% of GDP for defense will not disappear from the agenda".

Zelensky also informed that the new head of the NATO Military Committee is in Ukraine today. In particular, they discussed preparations for the “Ramstein” format meeting.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.