NHK: North Korea will produce drones developed together with Russia

North Korea will likely begin jointly producing drones with Russia this year.

This was reported by the South Korean television channel NHK, citing sources.

The channelʼs interlocutors said that the two countries have reached an agreement under which North Korea will receive technical assistance from Russia in the development of several types of drones that will be mass-produced.

Sources claim that the drone development deal is a response to North Koreaʼs deployment of soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, sources say Russia is reluctant to support North Korea in developing nuclear weapons. Moscow fears that factors such as Pyongyangʼs nuclear tests will complicate North Koreaʼs relations with the United States and neighboring countries, including China, they say.

The alleged deal comes amid growing military ties between Moscow and Pyongyang, which signed a strategic partnership treaty last year.

Military cooperation with Russia provides Pyongyang with currency, food, and technology, and could also give it leverage over Moscow if the DPRK needs help in the event of an unforeseen situation on the Korean Peninsula. In return, North Korea is already helping Russia in the war with weapons and manpower.

