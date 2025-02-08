Reuters: Trump sanctions the ICC prosecutor who issued Putin arrest warrant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan, who issued the arrest warrant for Putin, became the first person targeted by sanctions against ICC approved by the US President Donald Trump.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

Khan, who is British, is named in a yet-to-be-released appendix to the executive order signed by Trump.

The sanctions include freezing the American assets of those on the list and banning them and their families from entering the United States.

The order directs US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, after consulting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to submit a report within 60 days identifying individuals who should be subject to sanctions.

What preceded

The US President Donald Trump on February 6 signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court, accusing it of "inappropriate actions" against the United States, Israel and other American allies.

The decree provides for financial sanctions and visa restrictions against the ICC officials who assisted in investigations against Americans and Israelis, and against their family members.

The International Criminal Court has responded to the US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff."

The International Criminal Court is the only court in the world with the right and jurisdiction to prosecute heads of state for the most serious crimes. ICC is investigating the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. On March 17, 2023, it issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian childrenʼs rights commissioner. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a war crime.

Also, on June 24, 2024, ICC issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. And on March 5, 2024, ICC issued arrest warrants for commanders of the Russian long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash and the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.

