Zelensky appointed ambassadors to Moldova and Uruguay

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Paun Rogovei as Ukraineʼs ambassador to Moldova, and Yuriy Klymenko as ambassador to Uruguay.

This is stated in the relevant decrees No. 77/2025 and No. 78/2025.

Paun Rogovei is originally from the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine. He has been working in the diplomatic institutions of Ukraine since 1999. Since 2020, he has been the Chargé dʼAffaires of Ukraine in Romania, and in 2012–2017 he held the position of Counselor of the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova.

Paun Rogovei

The previous ambassador to Moldova Mark Shevchenko, who had held the post since February 2020, was dismissed on March 29, 2024. On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that he had approved the appointment of former Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov to the post. However, Danilov was never appointed ambassador. It is unknown what he will do next.

Yuriy Klymenko has been working as the Ambassador of Ukraine to Argentina since 2022. He will remain in this position, and will head the diplomatic mission in Uruguay part-time.

Yuriy Klymenko

In the diplomatic service since June 1992. In 1996–1998, he held the position of Assistant to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs. He worked in the embassies of Ukraine in the Benelux countries (1998–2000) and the USA (2000–2003). He also held the positions of Consul General of Ukraine in Thessaloniki (Greece, 2005–2006) and Barcelona (Spain, 2006–2010).

