Shooting in Sweden. Media names shooter. Ukrainians were at school during attack

A number of Swedish and international media outlets are reporting that the man who carried out a mass shooting at a Swedish adult school on February 4 is 35-year-old Rikard Andersson.

CNN and BBC write about this.

Police said the suspect committed suicide after the shooting. Three rifles were found near his body. They also added that he was a former student at the school.

Anderssonʼs neighbor told reporters that he had never seen or heard from him. He added that he did not know why his neighbor led a reclusive life, but the fact that he was the suspect was "terrifying" to him.

The Swedish Tax Agency told reporters that as of 2023, their data had no record of "any income from work" by Andersson since 2015.

According to the BBC, migrants from Syria and Bosnia were among those killed in the shooting at an adult school in Örebro.

The presence of Bosnians and Syrians among the victims has been confirmed, among others, by embassies. However, the Örebro police have not publicly provided any details about the identities of the dead.

Police said they did not see any ideological motives in the attack. At the same time, Swedish TV4 showed a video taken from a school toilet during the shooting, in which the words “get out of Europe” can be heard. However, it is not yet known who shouted these words.

Ukrainians were also in the school during the attack. Babel spoke with Hanna, an Odessa resident who left for Sweden in March 2022 and has been studying at this school since September 2023. That day, she was supposed to take an oral exam.

"We heard a siren, but not like a fire. Our teacher came out to find out what it was and whether such a siren was heard everywhere. She was the first to see what had happened, ran into the classroom and told everyone to quickly lie down on the floor. The shooting could be heard very clearly. Then the shooting stopped, we heard a manʼs voice, and then shooting again," she recalls.

According to her, there were seven people in her classroom, including the teacher, all women. They locked themselves in and waited for the shooting to stop, which they did for about an hour and a half.

The Ukrainian woman was not physically injured, but she says that her moral state is still difficult.

"My morale is still poor, but today itʼs a little better. Yesterday I cried all day. On Tuesday, when it happened, I didnʼt panic, I was scared and didnʼt know if I would survive or not," she says about her condition.

The shooting in Örebro took place on February 4 at the Campus Risbergska adult education center. It left 10 people dead.

