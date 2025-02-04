Nearly 10 killed in shooting at adult school in Sweden

On the morning of February 4, a shooting occurred at a school for adults in the Swedish city of Örebro.

SVT writes about this.

Police were called to the Campus Risbergska school at around 12:30 p.m. The school is for adults who have not completed formal education or have not earned enough points to continue their studies at a higher education institution. It is located on a campus that also houses schools for children.

Police confirmed that about 10 people were killed, including the shooter. The exact number of those killed was still being determined, said local police chief Roberto Aide Forest. Six people were taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooter acted alone and are not treating the attack as an act of terrorism at this time. The suspect had not previously been seen by police.

Police surrounded several nearby schools for security reasons. Law enforcement later said the violence only occurred at Campus Risbergska.

