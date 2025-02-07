MFA: The International Criminal Court will continue to perform important functions in Ukraine case after the US sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will continue to perform important functions in the Ukraine case after the US sanctions. In particular, to bring Russian criminals to justice. Ukraine will continue to work with ICC to move these cases forward.
This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi.
"I think that the American decisions are not related to the Ukrainian context. And we hope that they will not affect the courtʼs ability to achieve fairness and justice for the victims of Russian aggression," he emphasized.
The United States has imposed sanctions on the ICC officials involved in investigations against Americans and Israelis. Trump criticized the court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas leaders at the same time. He also criticized the court for “putting former and current American service members at risk” by “subjecting them to harassment, ill-treatment, and possible arrest”. Washington does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, so it is not obligated to execute its arrest warrants.
The International Criminal Court has responded to the US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff."
- The International Criminal Court is the only court in the world with the right and jurisdiction to prosecute heads of state for the most serious crimes. ICC is investigating the forced deportation of Ukrainian children and Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure. On March 17, 2023, it issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian childrenʼs rights commissioner. They are accused of directing the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, a war crime.
- Also, on June 24, 2024, ICC issued an arrest warrant for former Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov. And on March 5, 2024, ICC issued arrest warrants for commanders of the Russian long-range aviation Sergey Kobylash and the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.