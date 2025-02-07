MFA: The International Criminal Court will continue to perform important functions in Ukraine case after the US sanctions

The International Criminal Court (ICC) will continue to perform important functions in the Ukraine case after the US sanctions. In particular, to bring Russian criminals to justice. Ukraine will continue to work with ICC to move these cases forward.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhyi.

"I think that the American decisions are not related to the Ukrainian context. And we hope that they will not affect the courtʼs ability to achieve fairness and justice for the victims of Russian aggression," he emphasized.

The United States has imposed sanctions on the ICC officials involved in investigations against Americans and Israelis. Trump criticized the court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and several Hamas leaders at the same time. He also criticized the court for “putting former and current American service members at risk” by “subjecting them to harassment, ill-treatment, and possible arrest”. Washington does not recognize the ICC’s jurisdiction, so it is not obligated to execute its arrest warrants.

The International Criminal Court has responded to the US sanctions against its staff, saying they will hinder its independent and impartial work. At the same time, the court "firmly supports its staff."