Prime Minister Viktor Orbánʼs office is considering Hungaryʼs withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). The United States and Argentina recently withdrew from the WHO.

This was stated by the head of the administration of the Prime Minister of Hungary Gergely Gulyas.

He noted that the withdrawal of the worldʼs most powerful country from an international organization prompts the Hungarian government to be cautious in making such a decision, but it will consider it. Although Budapest may conclude that this step is inappropriate, or make a different decision, the issue still deserves careful consideration.

Following Hungary, Russian Parliament Vice Speaker Pyotr Tolstoy announced his thoughts on withdrawing from the WHO, adding that "the time has come to thoroughly investigate the activities of the WHO in Russia", and for this period, membership should be "at least suspended".

US President Donald Trump has accused the WHO of interfering in countriesʼ sovereignty, of excessive Chinese influence, and of failing to respond to COVID-19. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has rejected all these claims, stressing that "WHO is impartial and exists to serve all countries and all people."

In 2020, Trump already wanted the US to withdraw from the WHO during COVID-19, criticizing the organization for being controlled by China. But Biden corrected the situation when he became president, and the US remained in the WHO.

The WHO (World Health Organization) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates international health efforts. It is responsible for combating diseases, responding to epidemics, developing medical standards, and improving access to health services worldwide.

