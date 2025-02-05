Argentine President Javier Milley has decided to withdraw the country from the World Health Organization (WHO).

This was stated by spokesman Manuel Adorni at a press conference, where he criticized the actions of the agencyʼs management during the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Javier Milley has instructed Foreign Minister Gerardo Vertein to withdraw Argentina from the WHO. This is based on deep disagreements over the management of health during the pandemic, which, together with the government of Alberto Fernández, has led us to the largest quarantine,” he added.

According to Adorni, Argentina does not receive funding from the WHO and therefore will not lose money after leaving. Nor, he claims, will it affect the quality of health services.

Milleyʼs decision may have political implications. On his first day in office, Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the United States from the WHO. Trump has accused the World Health Organization of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health crises. The United States has been the WHOʼs largest financial backer.

At the time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus expressed regret over Washingtonʼs intentions to withdraw from the organization. He emphasized that it was the United States that founded the WHO in 1948, and over the past seven years the agency has implemented "the most significant reforms in history," thanks in part to American support.

In 2020, Trump already wanted the US to withdraw from the WHO during COVID-19, accusing the organization of being controlled by China. But Biden corrected the situation when he became president, and the US remained in the WHO.

The WHO (World Health Organization) is a specialized agency of the United Nations that coordinates international health efforts. It is responsible for combating diseases, responding to epidemics, developing medical standards, and improving access to health services worldwide.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.