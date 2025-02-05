Utility workers will be able to receive reservations — Zelenskyi put into effect the NSDC decision

Employees of heating companies, water utilities, and household waste management will be able to receive reservations from mobilization.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi put into effect the relevant decision of the National Security and Defense Council.

It will be possible to reserve no more than 75% of the total number of military-enlisted employees of such companies.

In addition, this decision instructed the government to improve the criteria by which enterprises are classified as critical for meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations.

Mobilization reservation rules

In November 2024, the government updated the criteria for reserving workers from mobilization and the criteria for determining which businesses are critical. They came into effect on December 1.

The mandatory points for reserving employees for the private sector are the salary criterion and the absence of debts to the budget. The accrued average salary at the enterprise and the reserved employee must be at least 2.5 times the minimum wage. This year, the minimum wage in Ukraine is 8 thousand hryvnias.

Also, all reservations will now be made through "Diia." Every month, businesses and organizations will be monitored there to ensure they meet all criteria.

For those who have a deferral, there is a transition period to the new conditions until February 28. By this time, all companies must renew their employeesʼ reservations under the new conditions.