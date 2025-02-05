Israel follows the US in withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council

Following the US withdrawal from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council, Israel also decided to cease its participation.

This was reported by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

"Israel welcomes President Trumpʼs decision not to participate in the work of the UN Human Rights Council. Israel joins the United States in not participating in the UN HRC," he wrote.

The minister complained that the UN Human Rights Council “has traditionally protected human rights violators, allowing them to hide from scrutiny, and instead obsessively demonizes the only democracy in the Middle East — Israel”.

“This body has focused on attacking a democratic country and spreading anti-Semitism instead of promoting human rights. The discrimination against us is obvious: in the UN Human Rights Council, Israel is the only country with an agenda item dedicated exclusively to it. More than 100 condemnatory resolutions have been passed against Israel, more than 20% of all resolutions ever adopted by the Council – more than against Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Venezuela combined,” he added.

On February 4, the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order withdrawing the country from the UN Human Rights Council and banning future funding for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

