The President signed laws on the continuation of general mobilization and martial law in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky signed documents on the extension of martial law No. 12404 and on general mobilization No. 12405 in Ukraine for another 90 days — until May 9, 2025.

This is stated in the draft bills.

Martial law in Ukraine and general mobilization of men will end at midnight on February 8. This will be the 14th similar decision during the full-scale war.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, martial law has been imposed in Ukraine and general mobilization has been declared. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, with certain exceptions. Men aged 18–60 may be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military service.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.