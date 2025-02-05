General Staff: Russia lost 1 140 soldiers and dozens of units of military equipment in a day

On February 4, Russia lost another 1,140 servicemen killed and wounded and dozens of pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters destroyed nine tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 52 artillery systems, 99 operational-tactical drones, 157 vehicles and two special equipment.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on February 4, 2025 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 45 100 military personnel were killed and 390 000 were wounded.

Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

