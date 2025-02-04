Ballistic strike on Izyum kills 5, injures dozens

Russian forces struck Izyum in the Kharkiv region with a ballistic missile on February 4. A search and rescue operation has already been completed in the city — five people were killed and 43 others were injured in the attack. UPD: The number of injured has increased to 55.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the State Emergency Service and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Emergency Management Office Oleh Syniehubov.

According to preliminary data, the Russian occupiers fired a 9M723 missile from an Iskander-M OTRK at the center of Izyum, namely at the city council building. Many government agencies are located nearby, including the tax department, the ASNAP, the social security department, and residential buildings.

Administrative buildings and 170 apartments were damaged. Now specialists are conducting apartment-by-apartment inspections: determining who needs temporary housing, who needs windows to be sewn up. They are preparing construction materials for work.

Among the 43 injured are three children. 24 people were hospitalized, some in serious condition.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into another war crime by Russia, which led to the deaths of people.

A minute before the strike on the city (around 11:35), the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of the threat of the use of ballistic weapons in the regions where an air alert had been declared.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.