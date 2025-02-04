Poltava blogger who humiliated military personnel sentenced to 6 years in prison

Former fitness trainer from Poltava, Roman Zavoloka, was sentenced to 6 years in prison for mocking and humiliating veterans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The defendant was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 114-1, Part 2 of Article 345, Part 2 of Article 435-1, Part 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court sentenced the man to 6 years in prison with confiscation of half of his property.

It has been proven that in the summer of 2023, the convict repeatedly provoked conflicts with employees of TRC in Poltava. He rudely insulted the military, using obscene language, and filmed it. He published videos with humiliating comments on social networks, while at the same time denying the fact of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

In addition, on August 29 of the same year, during a police document check, the man behaved aggressively, ignored demands to stop his illegal behavior, resisted arrest, and hit a law enforcement officer.

According to the conclusion of the medical examination, the Poltava resident was under the influence of drugs at the time. He pleaded not guilty. He will be held in custody until the verdict becomes final.

