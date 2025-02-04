Air defense shot down 37 out of 65 Russian drones overnight

On the night of February 4, 2025, the Air Defense Forces in the skies over Ukraine destroyed 37 Russian Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. Another 28 UAVs did not reach their targets and were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 65 Shahed strike drones and simulators of various types into Ukraine from the Oryol, Kursk, and Bryansk directions.

To repel the air attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved.

The air defense operated in Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Cherkasy regions. Sumy and Cherkasy regions suffered from the enemy attack.

