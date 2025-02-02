Air defense shot down 40 Russian drones out of 55 overnight

On the night of February 2, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed drones and simulator drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Ukrainian air defense shot down 40 Russian drones out of 55. Another 13 were lost in the field.

Drones were recorded in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Odesa regions.

The Kharkiv and Sumy regions were affected by Russian shelling.

Textiles, paper, and polymer materials caught fire in a warehouse building of a civilian enterprise in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. Two people were injured in Lyubotyn, Kharkiv region.

An infrastructure facility was on fire in the Sumy region. 5 apartment buildings and 2 cars were also damaged by the impact.