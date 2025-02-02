Attack on Poltava: death toll rises to 12

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Poltava on February 1 has risen to 12. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

This was reported to the State Emergency Service.

There are currently 17 victims, including four children. 22 people were rescued. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police helped 194 people.

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Emergency and rescue operations are underway at the scene. Dog handlers from the State Emergency Service with trained search dogs are involved. Rescuers, police officers, and all concerned are involved in clearing the rubble. Medics are working with the injured.

The Poltava Regional Prosecutorʼs Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the fact of committing a war crime that caused the death of people. The investigation is being conducted by investigators from the SBU Department in the Poltava region.

On the night of February 1, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-, sea-, and land-based missiles, as well as Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. It hit a total of 165 targets.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.