Russians attacked the historical center of Odesa with ballistic missiles — there are injuries

On the evening of January 31, Russian troops attacked the historic center of Odesa with missiles. Presumably, they struck with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

Three victims are now known to have been injured — two women, including a hotel employee, and a boy born in 2006. They are being hospitalized. Norwegian diplomatic representatives were at the epicenter of the attack.

The relevant services are working at the scene of the attack.

The consequences of the attack are still being determined. Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov says that there is a lot of damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area. A building under enhanced protection was also damaged.

It is also known that a theater, museum, architectural monuments, and other buildings were damaged.

The Air Force reported the movement of high-speed targets towards Odesa. In an evening address, President Zelensky said that the Russians were likely targeting the city with ballistic missiles. The monitoring service monitor noted that Russian forces fired three “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles at the city.

