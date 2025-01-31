In Ukraine, the term “outpost community” will be introduced for frontline settlements. The reasons

The government will launch a pilot project and introduce the concept of an "outpost community" for those communities located within a 100-kilometer zone from the front line and the border with Russia.

This was reported by Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a Cabinet meeting on January 31.

The government wants more rear communities to join in supporting outpost communities. This will be implemented by concluding special agreements under which humanitarian, social, medical, logistical, financial, and other assistance will be provided.

Shmyhal noted that this decision continues the policy of unity and mutual assistance and recalled that the National Unifying Platform of United Communities "Side by Side" was formed this year.

"Supporting each other in difficult times is an important element of our resilience and success as a state. This also applies to support at the community level," the Ukrainian Prime Minister noted.

The national project "Side by Side: United Communities" has united over 100 communities in Ukraine. They have signed 50 memorandums of long-term partnerships.

The project provides assistance in the restoration of infrastructure, housing, schools, hospitals, and social facilities for frontline communities. It also includes humanitarian assistance and cultural and social support.

