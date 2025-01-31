In “Diia” you can now report the lack of communication or mobile internet. How it works

From now on, you can report a lack of connection or mobile Internet in the "Diia" application — a corresponding service has appeared there.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The service can be found on the main screen of the application. To use it, you need to provide one-time access to geolocation and describe the situation that has arisen.

After that, the complaint will be received by the National Commission, which regulates communications, will learn about places where there are still problems with the Internet and communications, and together with the operators will correct the situation.

“A logical question arises: how to send an application if there is no Internet. We also thought about this. Download the Invincibility Map in advance, you can do it right now. It will be useful in other cases, for example, when you are looking for shelter or the nearest place with a generator. And then, if your Internet connection disappears, leave an application in “Actions”, it will be automatically sent when the connection returns,” explained Fedorov.

According to him, communication must work stably and efficiently, without any exceptions.

This service was announced on December 17th of last year.

Last November, the government changed the list of facilities where the lights will not be turned off. The updated list included facilities of mobile operators.

