You can now report bad connection in “Diia”

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution that allows Ukrainians to report poor mobile connectivity during power outages to “Diia”. The service will soon be available in the app.

This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

The service is being launched so that Ukrainians can promptly report a lack of connection, and the regulator can correct the situation. It will be possible to report a problem even without a connection. The message will be sent to the regulator when the Internet appears.

"Ukrainians should be able to call their relatives, call emergency services, or view the airstrike map, despite the power outage," the minister added.

Messages in Actions will help you quickly identify where the connection is unstable and troubleshoot.

Starting December 12, Ukraine will be switching off the lights according to a new scheme. The schedules for residential consumers and businesses are different. You can learn more about the new schemes here.

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of peak winter electricity consumption. Therefore, hourly power outage schedules are being used throughout Ukraine to reduce the load on the power system.

