Electricity will be turned off throughout Ukraine according to the new scheme. Here are the changes

From now on, the electricity will be turned off according to a new scheme to make the power outage schedules equal for all regions of Ukraine.

This was reported to “Ukrenergo”.

Household consumers

Each schedule of hourly blackouts will be further divided into two sub-schedules . This will make it possible to accurately distribute restrictions between regions and within each region. That is, if the de-energization of one queue is too much, dispatchers can turn off half the queue. Or two and a half queues, if two shutdown queues are not enough.

Turning off and returning the electrivity will officially take up to 30 minutes.

. Schedules of hourly power outages in all areas are unified. That is, each group of consumers in each region determined by “Oblenergo” will receive a clear time when the restrictions will be applied to it, taking into account the distribution according to the criteria of day/night, weekday/weekend.

Since it is impossible to completely equalize the duration of the lights-off of each group during the day, it will be finally equalized based on the results of the week. “Oblenergo” will be responsible for this.

Industry and business

If enterprises do not follow the command to apply capacity limitation schedules, then “Oblenergo” can independently apply emergency shutdown schedules for those consumers who are connected to their networks. And the operator of the transmission system should apply the schedule of emergency shutdowns to consumers who are connected to the trunk networks.

All operators of the light distribution system adapt their schedules to the new requirements. You can find out about the change in shutdown schedules in each of the regions on the official pages of “Oblenergo”.

Russia resumed massive attacks on Ukrainian energy this spring. Massive strikes on energy facilities in Ukraine are regular. Since March 22, the Russians have already destroyed more than 9 GW — half of the peak electricity consumption in winter. Therefore, to reduce the load on the power system throughout Ukraine, schedules of hourly light shutdowns are used.

