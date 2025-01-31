New temperature records in Kyiv — weather was similar to April

Three daily air temperature records were recorded in Kyiv on January 30. Long-term indicators indicate that such weather corresponds to the beginning of April.

This was reported by the weather station of the Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi.

The minimum air temperature in the capital did not drop below +3.0 °C, which is 0.1 °C higher than the previous record for this date in 2002.

At the same time, the maximum air temperature in the afternoon reached +11.6 °C, which is 3.7 °C higher than it was on this day in the same year 2002.

The average daily temperature on January 30, 2025, was the highest on record for this date and was 6.5 °C. This exceeded the previous record set in 2002 by 1.4 °C and the climate norm by 10.7 °C.

Kyiv has not had a climatic winter for three years in a row. These are the years 2022, 2023, and 2024.

In Kyiv, 2024 was the warmest year on record. The average annual temperature in 2024 was +11.4 °C, which is 2.4 °C above the climate norm. Temperature records were constantly set throughout the year.

