On January 30, the Russian Federation lost another 1 670 servicemen killed and wounded and over a hundred pieces of equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed three tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, 63 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 101 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 837 610 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially reported the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

Russian media have identified the names of over 90 000 Russians who died in the war. Bashkortostan is the leader in the number of confirmed casualties.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43 000 soldiers were killed and 370 000 were wounded.

