Ukraineʼs Foreign Ministry summoned the Slovak ambassador over Prime Minister Ficoʼs statements

On January 30, the Slovak Ambassador to Ukraine Pavel Vizdal was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He was told to "strongly reject" statements about Ukraineʼs alleged interference in Slovakiaʼs internal affairs.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Deputy Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko noted that Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is currently acting as a "mouthpiece for the Kremlin". Such actions by the Slovak authorities are unacceptable, as they harm Ukrainian-Slovak relations and the unity of the entire European Union in countering Russian aggression.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry believes that the Slovak government is trying to maintain its dependence on Russian energy sources, despite joint European efforts. This is unacceptable. Therefore, Bratislava was urged to stop this practice and return to constructive dialogue and the development of good-neighborly relations between the countries.

Separately, the Ukrainian side emphasized that it maintains and develops good contacts with all international partners who assist Ukraine.

After Ukraine cut off Russian gas transit, relations between Ukraine and Slovakia became tense. On January 29, the Slovak Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over Kyivʼs criticism of Prime Minister Fico.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to cancel aid to Ukrainians in Slovakia and not supply Ukraine with electricity. He also called President Zelensky a “blackmailer” and a “beggar,” saying he was “begging Europe for money”. In response, Zelensky said Fico was engaged in “PR and lies”, and accused him of ties to Moscow.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.