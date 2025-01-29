Slovakia summons Ukrainian ambassador over criticism of Prime Minister Fico

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Myroslav Kastran over the Ukrainian authoritiesʼ criticism of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

This was reported by the Slovak publication Dennik N.

As Dennik N notes, the Slovak Foreign Ministry expressed to Castrán a "strong protest" against the Ukrainian sideʼs statements and called them "interference in the countryʼs internal affairs." At the same time, they did not specify what exactly they meant.

In January 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas through its territory. After that, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico threatened to cancel aid to Ukrainians in Slovakia and not supply Ukraine with electricity. He also called President Zelensky a “blackmailer” and a “beggar,” saying that he was “begging Europe for money.”

In response, Zelensky said that Fico was engaged in "PR and lies," and also accused him of ties to Moscow.

Fico called Zelensky “the enemy of Slovakia.” He said that Ukraine was allegedly involved in a large-scale cyberattack on the medical insurance company General Health Insurance. Fico also said that there is a “group of experts” operating in Slovakia who allegedly participated in the protests in Georgia and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. He added that their activities are “financed by the United States of America.”

All Slovak opposition parties united on January 14 and said they would try to force the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. They believe that Fico has abandoned the rule of law and is instead bowing to dictators.

Robert Fico met with Putin in Moscow on December 22, 2024, to discuss Kyivʼs decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory from January 1. According to Reuters, Putin promised Fico to supply gas to Slovakia via an alternative route. After his visit to Russia, the Slovak Prime Minister went on vacation to Vietnam. Media reported that he was resting at the luxury Capella Hanoi hotel, where a nightʼs stay costs more than €6,000.

