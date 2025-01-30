A nationwide minute of silence will be declared in Kyivʼs transport

In Kyiv, at 9:00 a.m., a nationwide minute of silence will be declared on public transport, on Khreshchatyk and Independence Square.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Council.

A minute of silence will also be announced on advertising media and through the “Kyiv Digital” mobile application.

The decision was approved by 78 council members. The members believe that this will contribute to community unity and honor the memory of the deceased.

Institutions and organizations are advised to suspend work for a minute of silence, if possible — unless there is a continuous work regime in place or there is no need for urgent measures. If an air raid siren sounds during the minute of silence, people will be notified as a priority.

In March 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree introducing a daily minute of silence at 9:00 a.m. This step became a symbol of the unity of Ukrainians in the fight for their independence and to honor the memory of fallen military and civilians.

