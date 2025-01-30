Airstrike on “Epicenter” in Kharkiv. Four generals and a colonel who organized the attack identified

Five Russian military commanders were reported in absentia on suspicion of involvement in the airstrike on the Kharkiv "Epicenter" in May 2024.

This was reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Among the suspects are the commander and chief of staff of the North Group of Forces, the commander and chief of staff of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense — Space Forces of the Russian Federation, as well as the commander of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 105th Mixed Aviation Division of this army.

According to the investigation, the commander of the "North" group instructed the chief of staff to develop proposals and a plan for an attack on the "Epicenter". The chief of staff of the 6th Air Force and Air Defense Army calculated the time, number of aircraft and air weapons.

The commander of the North Group approved these proposals. The commander of the 6th Army ordered the commander of the 47th Bomber Air Regiment to organize an attack on the shopping center with Su-34 aircraft, and he had already given the corresponding order to his subordinate pilots.

On May 25, 2024, at around 4:00 PM, the Russians struck the “Epicenter” in Kharkiv. 19 people were killed, including two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy. More than fifty people were injured.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

Those involved in the attack were charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.