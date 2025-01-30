Airstrike on high-rise building in Sumy: number of casualties increases

The death toll from a Russian airstrike on a residential building in Sumy on the night of January 30 has risen to six.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Rescuers pulled the bodies of two more people from the rubble of a ten-story building. As of 3:30 p.m., it is known that the occupiers killed three couples: a 74-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife, a 65-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife, and a 61-year-old man and his 61-year-old wife.

It was preliminary reported that the enemy strike destroyed 9 apartments and 12 balconies. Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

Emergency responders have deployed a mobile rescue center at the scene. Psychologists, doctors from the State Emergency Service and all relevant services are working. Two dog teams and special equipment for high-altitude work have also been involved in the work.

