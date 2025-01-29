Russian military man took Ukrainian woman to Belgorod, held her captive and raped her for a year — he was informed of suspicion

A Russian military man organized the deportation of a Ukrainian woman to the Russian Federation, where he illegally detained and raped her.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

He was charged in absentia with cruel treatment of civilians and violations of the laws and customs of war.

The suspect is a serviceman of the 1st Motorized Rifle Regiment (military unit No. 31135) of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who participated in the capture of the Izyum region.

According to the investigation, in the spring of 2022, while staying in one of the villages of the Izyum district, he broke into the house where a 21-year-old girl lived with her family. The occupant grabbed the girl and forcibly dragged her to a nearby private house where no one was. Threatening her with a firearm, he raped the girl. Later, he did it again.

Later, the occupier asked two "brothers" with the call signs "Ibrahim" and "Maga" to take the girl to Belgorod. In June 2022, the military came to her, ordered her to immediately collect her belongings and documents, and in case of refusal or resistance, threatened to shoot her entire family.

Russian servicemen put her in a car and took her to the Verihivka border checkpoint in the Valuysky district of the Belgorod region, where they forced her to go through passport control.

After he passed, the suspect was already waiting for the victim. The man brought the girl to an apartment in Belgorod, where he held her against her will for over a year, raped her and systematically beat her. To prevent the girl from escaping, the windows and balcony were equipped with iron bars, and the front door was always locked. The girl even tried to commit suicide by drinking boric acid.

She eventually managed to escape from captivity after the occupier was detained by the Russian military law enforcement service for evading military service. The victim is currently in Ukraine.

