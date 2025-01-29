Australian who allegedly died in Russian captivity may be alive. Australia is investigating

Australian Oscar Jenkins, who fought on the side of Ukraine and allegedly died in Russian captivity, may be alive. He is likely still in Russian captivity.

This was stated by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Russia provided information about Jenkins through the Australian Foreign Ministry. According to the Russian ambassador, the captured Australian is currently in custody in Russia, but his health is normal.

“I don’t want to confirm that this is the case, but of course it is a statement from the Russian authorities to our department,” Albanese said. The Australian government is seeking confirmation of the information from the Russians.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Russia had been made clear that it had an obligation to treat Jenkins humanely, in accordance with international humanitarian law. If he was not given adequate protection, Australiaʼs response would be "unequivocal." She called on Russia to release Jenkins.

What preceded

Oscar Jenkins served in the 402nd Separate Rifle Battalion, which is part of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Jenkins signed a contract to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine on April 4, 2024.

While performing a combat mission near Mykolaivka in Luhansk Oblast on December 16, 2024, he went missing. On the same day, his name was added to the lists of fighters held in Russian captivity.

In December 2024, Russian military propagandists released a video purporting to show Jenkins being interrogated and beaten.

In January, Australian broadcaster ABC and CNN affiliate Seven News, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine, reported that an Australian had likely been killed in Russian captivity. Australia summoned the Russian ambassador over the information. The Slidstvo.Info project later verified that a video showing the body of the alleged Australian prisoner turned out to be a four-year-old recording from Nagorno-Karabakh.

