Russians allegedly killed captured Australian who fought for Ukraine — Australia summons Russian ambassador and promises “most decisive action”

Australia has summoned the Russian ambassador over reports of the murder and torture of Australian prisoner Oscar Jenkins, who fought on the side of Ukraine. If his death is confirmed, the Australian government is ready to take "the most decisive action".

This was reported by CNN and AP, citing a press conference by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"We call on Russia to immediately confirm the status of Oscar Jenkins. We are seriously concerned," Albanese said.

Monash University political scientist Zareh Ghazaryan said that the maximum extent of Australiaʼs response would likely be for the country to expel the Russian ambassador, recall the Australian ambassador from Moscow, and impose additional sanctions against Russia.

The Australian Prime Minister did not comment on what exactly he meant by "the most decisive action".

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia is “verifying information about the detained Australian citizen”. She stressed that the Russian side will share “any facts, if any”.

In December of last year, a video was circulated online showing Russian military personnel interrogating and beating, presumably, Australian Oscar Jenkins — in the recording, he is seen with his hands tied.

This week, Australian broadcaster ABC and CNN affiliate Seven News, citing unnamed sources in Ukraine, reported that an Australian was likely killed in Russian captivity.

Media reports say Jenkins joined the international brigade of the Ukrainian army, which has existed since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine. Before that, he worked as a lecturer at a Chinese university.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.