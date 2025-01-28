Eurovision 2025. In which semi-final will Ukraine perform?

According to the results of the draw, Ukraine will perform in the first part of the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 on May 13.

This became known after the draw.

Sweden, Slovenia, Iceland, Estonia, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Albania, San Mario, Belgium, Cyprus, Croatia and Norway will also compete in the first semi-final.

The second semi-final, to be held on May 15, will feature Austria, Lithuania, Montenegro, Armenia, Greece, Ireland, Australia, Latvia, Czech Republic, Israel, Malta, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, Georgia and Serbia.

The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on May 17. Each year, the five founding countries of the contest advance to the final — the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy and France. They are joined each year by the country hosting Eurovision. This year, it is Switzerland — the contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel.

The final of the Ukrainian National Selection will take place on February 8. Future Culture, KHAYAT, KRYLATA, MOLODI, Ziferblat, Abie, DK Energetik, Masha Kondratenko, Vlad Sherif and FIЇNKA will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025.

The jury of the National Selection included the winner of Eurovision 2016 Jamala, the leader of the rock band "BEZ OBMEZHEN" Serhiy Tanchynets, and the frontwoman of the band Go_A Kateryna Pavlenko.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.