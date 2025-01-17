FIЇNKA became the last finalist of the National Selection for Eurovision 2025

Singer FIЇNKA became the 10th participant in this yearʼs National Selection for Eurovision 2025. Public Broadcasting has completed the poll in "Diia" for the last participant in the National Selection final.

10 artists competed for the last place in the final, but FIЇNKA received the most votes among fans in the "Diia" application — 79 699 (30.40%). In total, more than 262 170 Ukrainians took part in the online audience voting, which lasted from January 13 to 17.

FIЇNKA will compete for the right to represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2025 with nine other finalists of the National Selection. These are Future Culture, KHAYAT, KRYLATA, MOLODI, Ziferblat, Abie, DK Energetik, Masha Kondratenko and Vlad Sherifa.

The National Selection Final will take place on February 8.

The jury of the National Selection included singer and Eurovision 2016 winner Jamala, leader of the rock band "BEZ OBMEZHEN" Serhiy Tanchynets, and frontwoman of the band Go_A Kateryna Pavlenko.

Next yearʼs Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Basel, Switzerland. The grand final is scheduled for May 17, and the semi-finals are scheduled for May 13 and 15, 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.