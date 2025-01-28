Russia launched 100 drones over Ukraine — air defense shot down 65 of them

On the night of January 28, air defense forces destroyed 65 Russian drones. Another 28 were lost in the field without negative consequences — two of them flew towards Russia and Belarus.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia launched 100 strike drones and simulator drones into Ukraine from various directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air defense system operated in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Kherson regions.

Due to the Russian attack in cities and villages, private enterprise buildings, infrastructure facilities, apartment and private houses, and cars were damaged.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.