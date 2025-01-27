About 20% of Defense Forces recruits are women. What specialties do they choose?

Since the start of the Ukrainian Armyʼs recruiting centers, 36 760 citizens have received consultations on entering military service. 8 053 of them have already become candidates for the Defense Forces, 20% of whom are women.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The highest percentage of female candidates for the Defense Forces of Ukraine was recorded in the following regions:

Chernivtsi — 46%;

Khmelnytskyi — 42%;

Ternopil region — 38%;

Rivne — 33%;

Chernihiv — 31%;

Odesa — 29%;

Sumy — 27%.

In an online recruiting center that operates throughout Ukraine, this figure is 37%.

Distribution by military specialty groups among women who joined the Defense Forces through the recruiting centers of the Ukrainian Army as of January 25, 2025:

staff positions — 24%;

combat medics, nurses, doctors — 22%;

specialties related to UAVs — 13%;

cooks — 12%;

shooting specialties — 6%;

communications and cybersecurity — 6%;

psychologists — 3%.

There are currently 48 Ukrainian Army recruiting centers operating in Ukraine. The centers do not distribute summonses, and all consultations are conducted confidentially. Details and addresses of the centers are available here.

