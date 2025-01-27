Theodoros Roussopoulos re-elected as PACE President

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be headed for the second time by Theodoros Roussopoulos, a representative of Greece.

This was reported on the PACE page on the X social network.

Roussopoulos was first elected as the leader of the Assembly in January 2024. At that time, he became the first Greek to hold this position. Roussopoulos will now serve as president for another year. The mandate is usually extended for a second one-year term if the work of the Assembly president has not caused any complaints during the term.

In PACE, MPs from European countries discuss issues such as human rights, democracy, the rule of law, and cooperation between states. They monitor compliance with European standards in these areas and make recommendations on how to improve the situation.

On the same day, January 27, the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe begins in Strasbourg, France.

