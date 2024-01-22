PACE elected a new president. He became a citizen of Greece for the first time

The representative of Greece Theodoros Roussopoulos became the new president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

He became the 35th PACE President since 1949 and the first Greek citizen to hold this position.

The term of office of the new PACE president is one year, he can also be re-elected, but only for one re-term.

The previous president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was the representative of the Netherlands, Tinie Cox.