Air defense shot down 50 Russian drones out of 72. Details of the attack

From the evening of January 25 to the morning of January 26, Ukraineʼs air defense shot down 50 Russian drones.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

In total, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack drones and various types of simulator drones. Of these, 50 drones were shot down by air defenses, and another nine were lost in the field.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Khmelnytsky regions. Another drone is still in the air — combat operations are ongoing.

