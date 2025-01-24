Protests in Slovakia against pro-Russian Prime Minister Fico — 60,000 people rallied in the capital

Protests against the policies of Robert Ficoʼs government have resumed today in more than 20 Slovak cities.

This is reported by Aktuality.

Protests against the government of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia are being organized by the Peace for Ukraine initiative and political parties opposed to the current government.

The rally in the countryʼs capital Bratislava has already ended — almost 60,000 people took to the cityʼs main square. In Košice, 15,000 protesters took to the streets.



Protests are still ongoing in other Slovak cities. There were more people on the streets today than at previous peaceful protests, with thousands of people taking to the streets even in small towns.

"We understand that the political leadership of this country cannot imagine that someone can act of their own free will," the Slovak actor commented on Ficoʼs statement that there is a "group of experts" in the country who allegedly participated in the protests in Georgia and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine.

Slovaks living abroad are also holding rallies, including in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Ireland. People are chanting: "Letʼs not be silent!", "Enough Fico," and "Slovakia is Europe." The next protest is scheduled for February 7.

All Slovak opposition parties united on January 14 and said they would try to force the resignation of Prime Minister Robert Fico. They believe that Fico has abandoned the rule of law and is instead bowing to dictators.

Robert Fico met with Putin in Moscow on December 22, 2024, to discuss Kyivʼs decision to stop the transit of Russian gas through its territory from January 1. According to Reuters, Putin promised Fico to supply gas to Slovakia via an alternative route. After his visit to Russia, the Slovak Prime Minister went on vacation to Vietnam. Media reported that he was resting at the luxury Capella Hanoi hotel, where a nightʼs stay costs more than €6,000.

