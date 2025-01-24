Zelensky appointed permanent representative of the president in Crimea

On January 24, Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Olha Kuryshko to the position of permanent representative of the president in Crimea.

This is evidenced by Decree No. 59/2025 on the website of the head of state.

Olha Kuryshko joined the mission in December 2021, heading the legal department, her team said. She worked on developing strategic and program documentation on the reintegration of the peninsula and regulatory acts aimed at protecting the rights of Crimeans.

Since 2023, Kuryshko has held the position of Deputy Permanent Representative, and since early December 2024, she has performed the duties of Permanent Representative.

At the end of 2024, Zelensky dismissed Tamila Tasheva from the position of permanent representative of the president in Crimea. She had held the position since April 2022.

In November last year, the Central Election Commission recognized Tasheva as an elected Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine from the Holos party. On the eve of this, she said that she did not plan to become a Peopleʼs Deputy — she believes that she is needed as a permanent representative.

