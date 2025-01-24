Drones attacked Kyiv region at night — there are casualties and destruction

On the night of January 24, the Russians bombed the Kyiv region with drones. Falling debris caused fires in buildings, and there were deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the Kyiv Emergency Situations Department and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

A 10-story apartment building caught fire in Fastiv, the fire destroyed 6-7 floors. State Emergency Service employees rescued an injured resident from the sixth floor and a trapped woman on the ninth. They found the body of a man born in 1988. 150 people were evacuated from the apartment building, some of whom have acute stress reactions, psychologists are working with them.

1 7











Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Telegram / ДСНС

Debris from a UAV destroyed a residential building in Brovary. The fire was extinguished at around 4 a.m. A man born in 1966 died, emergency services are searching for his wife born in 1965.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.